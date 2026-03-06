Selena Gomez sparks Taylor Swift collab buzz with surprise move

Selena Gomez has sparked a buzz among fans with her special move.
Taking to her official Instagram stories on Thursday, March 5, the Only Murders in the Building songstress ignited speculation of a possible collaboration with her bestie Taylor Swift with a major move.
The update showed the Rare Beauty founder showering praise on her popstar bestie while lip-syncing the lyrics of her hit track.
In the video story, Gomez, dressed in a striking black ensemble and wearing bold makeup, can be seen lip-syncing Swift’s Father Figure lyrics from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
“Your thoughtless ambition sparked the ignition/ On foolish decisions which led to misguided visions/ That to fulfill your dreams/ You had to get rid of me/ I protect the family,” she sang along to the song.
Hyping up the 14-time Grammy winner, Gomez praised, “does anyone else love a profoundly, clever and smart lyricist or is that just me???”
Selena Gomez’s loving shout-out instantly sparked speculation that she might soon collaborate with Taylor Swift for a brand new song.
On an Instagram fan page that shared Gomez’s clip, a user asked, “Talyor ×Selena collab when ?????”
“This is getting interesting,” a second expressed.
“And she did the story with Violet eyes,” a third pointed out, referencing Taylor Swift’s song Elizabeth Taylor.
Meanwhile, one more speculated, “And the eyeshadow/lip combo? Screams life of a showgirl to me!!”
For those unversed, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2008 after meeting each other through the Jonas Brothers.