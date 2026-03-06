News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Selena Gomez sparks Taylor Swift collab buzz with surprise move

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress’s special move ignites speculation about her upcoming collaboration with Taylor Swift

  • By Sidra Khan
Selena Gomez sparks Taylor Swift collab buzz with surprise move
Selena Gomez sparks Taylor Swift collab buzz with surprise move

Selena Gomez has sparked a buzz among fans with her special move.

Taking to her official Instagram stories on Thursday, March 5, the Only Murders in the Building songstress ignited speculation of a possible collaboration with her bestie Taylor Swift with a major move.

The update showed the Rare Beauty founder showering praise on her popstar bestie while lip-syncing the lyrics of her hit track.

In the video story, Gomez, dressed in a striking black ensemble and wearing bold makeup, can be seen lip-syncing Swift’s Father Figure lyrics from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

“Your thoughtless ambition sparked the ignition/ On foolish decisions which led to misguided visions/ That to fulfill your dreams/ You had to get rid of me/ I protect the family,” she sang along to the song.

Hyping up the 14-time Grammy winner, Gomez praised, “does anyone else love a profoundly, clever and smart lyricist or is that just me???”

Selena Gomez’s loving shout-out instantly sparked speculation that she might soon collaborate with Taylor Swift for a brand new song.

On an Instagram fan page that shared Gomez’s clip, a user asked, “Talyor ×Selena collab when ?????”

“This is getting interesting,” a second expressed.

“And she did the story with Violet eyes,” a third pointed out, referencing Taylor Swift’s song Elizabeth Taylor.

Meanwhile, one more speculated, “And the eyeshadow/lip combo? Screams life of a showgirl to me!!”

For those unversed, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2008 after meeting each other through the Jonas Brothers.

Jennifer Lopez starrer film to 'Stranger Things': Winners of 2026 GLAAD Media Awards
Jennifer Lopez starrer film to 'Stranger Things': Winners of 2026 GLAAD Media Awards
Britney Spears receives 'positive' family support after DUI arrest?
Britney Spears receives 'positive' family support after DUI arrest?
Zendaya shows off gold band amid wedding speculation with Tom Holland
Zendaya shows off gold band amid wedding speculation with Tom Holland
Britney Spears' ex makes emotional plea after singer’s shocking DUI arrest
Britney Spears' ex makes emotional plea after singer’s shocking DUI arrest
‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ in cinemas: Cillian Murphy shares 10 best Tommy Shelby moments
‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ in cinemas: Cillian Murphy shares 10 best Tommy Shelby moments
'Transformers' star Josh Duhamel shares joyful family update with Audra Mari
'Transformers' star Josh Duhamel shares joyful family update with Audra Mari
Ryan Gosling brings Eva Mendes onstage in rare public moment
Ryan Gosling brings Eva Mendes onstage in rare public moment
Harry Styles pens heartfelt note as 'Kiss All the Time' overwhelms fans
Harry Styles pens heartfelt note as 'Kiss All the Time' overwhelms fans
Corey Harrison issues urgent plea after surviving horrific motorcycle crash
Corey Harrison issues urgent plea after surviving horrific motorcycle crash
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after 'striking a nerve' with Opera experts
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after 'striking a nerve' with Opera experts
Harry Styles’ mom fuels romance rumors with gesture toward Zoë Kravitz
Harry Styles’ mom fuels romance rumors with gesture toward Zoë Kravitz
Britney Spears DUI probe takes unexpected turn after cops reveals shocking truth
Britney Spears DUI probe takes unexpected turn after cops reveals shocking truth

Popular News

Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix

Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix
13 minutes ago
Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video

Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video
2 hours ago
Oscar Piastri leads second practice ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri leads second practice ahead of Australian Grand Prix
3 hours ago