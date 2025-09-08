Sabrina Carpenter feels like ‘luckiest girl’ as she wins Best Album at 2025 VMAs

It’s a night to remember for Sabrina Carpenter!
The 26-year-old American singer and songwriter had a blast at the 2025 MTV VMAs, where she not only turned heads in a glamorous red gown and performed an electrifying show, but also won a prestigious award.
On Sunday, September 7, the Espresso hitmaker clinched the Best Album award for her hit sixth studio album, Man’s Best Friend, at the star-studded annual music gala.
After accepting the esteemed award, the Manchild singer delivered an iconic speech, calling herself the “luckiest girl” in the world.
“Hello. Oh my goodness. There's so many people here. Well, thank you VMAs for this. This is my second moon man, which feels so crazy,” she began, adding, “I really don't take for granted when you guys take the time out of your lives to listen to an album and if I'm lucky enough that that is my album.”
The beautiful songstress continued, “I am so grateful whether that be Short n’ Sweet album, or whether that be Man's Best Friend, my new album, or whether it be one of my 29 before that. I'm just the luckiest girl in the world”
Mentioning the cast and dancers, who joined her on stage during a thrilling VMA performance, Carpenter said, “I do want to say to my incredible cast and dancers and my queens on a get it and my queen's on stage with me tonight. This world as we all know can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity. So to get to be part of something so often more than not. That is something that can bring you light, make you smile, make you dance and make you feel like the world is your.”
She also expressed love for her fans saying, “I am so grateful. Thanks everyone here. But most importantly, my fans are just you've been there for me. So thank you.”
“And the last thing I'll say is every artist here tonight that is nominated. That's performing that is just standing here looking amazing. You all mean so much to me and have inspired me so much so thanks for let me be in this room with you. I love you all very much,” Carpenter concluded.
Notably, Sabrina Carpenter has been nominated for eight VMAs tonight.