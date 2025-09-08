Sabrina Carpenter channels Britney Spears in iconic 2025 VMAs performance

Sabrina Carpenter gave a touching nod to Britney Spears at the 2025 MTV VMAs.
On Sunday, September 7, the Grammy winner performed Tears from her album, Man’s Best Friend.
During the electrifying performance, Sabrina donned a dazzling lingerie-inspired look with a glittery bra-style top, tiny sequin shorts, and sparkly tights.
Her iconic outfit bared similarity to a famous 2001 Dream Within a Dream Tour look worn by Britney.
Sabrina won the Best Album award for her hit sixth studio album.
In her acceptance speech, she got emotional, noting, “I am so grateful whether that be Short n’ Sweet album, or whether that be Man's Best Friend, my new album, or whether it be one of my 29 before that. I'm just the luckiest girl in the world.”
The Espresso singer added, “I do want to say to my incredible cast and dancers and my queens on a get it and my queen's on stage with me tonight.”
To note, Sabrina earned eight VMA nominations in the following categories; Video of the Year, Best Pop Artist, Best Pop, Best Album, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects categories for her albums Man’s Best Friend and Short N' Sweet.