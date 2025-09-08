King Felipe, Queen Letizia celebrate Carlos Alcaraz's US Open triumph

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain celebrate Carlos Alcaraz's historic US Open 2025 win.
On Sunday, September 7, the official account of the Spanish Royal Family turned to the Instagram Stories to congratulate the tennis star.
Reposting the US Open social media post, the story was accompanied by text, reading, "Congratulations, @carlitosalcarazz! You're number 1!"
The Spanish tennis player secured his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam overall with a thrilling four-set victory against Jannik Sinner, 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4.
With the win, Alcaraz made history as he became the youngest man ever to win multiple Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces after 37 years.
The 22-year-old has also replaced Sinner as the World No. 1 after securing the win.
"Another Grand Slam to add to your formidable career and one that makes all of Spanish sport proud. Thank you for giving us another historic victory," the social media post added.
Prior to the historic tennis moment, King Felipe VI also honoured tennis legend Rafael Nadal as part of celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of his reign.
The tennis great, who retired last year after winning 22 Grand Slams, was granted the hereditary title of Marquess of Llevant de Mallorca.
Notably, the exciting competition met an unexpected delay and chaos due to the US President Donald Trump's presence at the venue, which prompted airport-style security checks.