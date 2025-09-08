Paris Hilton’s sister accidentally reveals Selena Gomez wedding invite

Paris Hilton’s sister Nicky Hilton accidently revealed that she’s attending Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding.
The Hilton-sister duo graced the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in New York on September 7.
During their joint appearance, Acccess Hollywood asked them which famous couple’s wedding would want to attend this year.
The options included Selena and Benny, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky.
Nicky revealed that she wants to attend “Taylor Swift’s wedding” with the NFL star.
Meanwhile, Paris pointed at the Rare Beauty founder’s picture, prompting her sister to accidentally confirmed wedding attendance.
The fashion designer asked her sister, “Aren’t you attending that?,” to which Pairs laughed and said, “Yeah, I was not gonna say that.”
Nicky felt embarrassed for leaking her sister’s plans, she noted, “Sorry, I only know that cause I saw your calendar from your assistant.”
The Stars Are Blind crooner opted for a dark look with a black leather minidress from The Blonds featuring a choker halter neck, covered in golden flame details.
She completed the edgy look with fingerless black leather gloves, black tights, black heels, and an XL blond ponytail with two pieces pulled out at the front.