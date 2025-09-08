Lisa beats BLACKPINK teammate Rosé, BTS’ Jimin for VMA’s Best K-Pop award

Lisa made history at the 2025 VMAs by winning Best K-pop for Born Again, becoming the first solo soloist to ever receive the award.
Her single Born Again, featuring Doja Cat and RAYE, faced tough competition in this year's Best K-pop category.
Lisa’s hit track beat BTS’ Jimin’s Who, Rosé's Toxic Till the End, Stray Kids with their high-energy track Chk Chk Boom and Aespa's Whiplash to win the prestigious award.
Even though BLACKPINK member did not attend the event at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, she delivered a touching speech via pre-recoded video.
She started the speech by thanking Doja and RAYE, “I’m so honored to be receiving this award. I want to thank MTV and VMAs for all the love and support. Thank you to Doja Cat and RAYE for making ‘Born Again’ such a special song.”
Lisa added, “And to [my] RCA Family and Team LLOUD, thank you for helping me to get to where I am today. And lastly, to Lilies and Blinks, I couldn’t have done it without you guys, so thank you and I love you.’”
Meanwhile, her BLACKPINK teammate Rosé won VMA’s Song of the Year award for her single ATP. (featuring Bruno Mars).