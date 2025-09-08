Sarah Ferguson gushes over 'truly inspiring' figure after snubbing late Queen

Sarah Ferguson has penned a heartfelt tribute for a renowned figure - but it's not late Queen Elizabeth.
The Duchess of York, who surprisingly failed to mark late monarch's third death anniversary on Monday, September 8, 2025, has shared a heartfelt message for Irish golf player, Rory Mcliroy.
After the historic win of Rory in Irish Open, Fergie turned to her Instagram stories to repost photos shared by the golfer himself, in which he was featured kissing his champions' trophy in the field.
"What a remarkable win Rory Mcliroy" wrote the ex-wife of Prince Andrew.
She continued "To stay so composed under that level of pressure on home soil, and to then deliver that brillant putt to secure victor) was truly inspiring and shows such mental strength."
"Another moment of brilliance in your illustrious career," she added.
Despite sharing a close bond with the late Queen, who left her beloved Corgis Muick and Sandy to Sarah before former's death in 2022, the Duchess failed to mark the sombre event.
Sarah is currently enjoying her summer break at Balmoral Castle alongside the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, Queen Camilla and King Charles.
King Charles marked the sombre occasion with a special tribute for the late Queen.
The official Instagram account of the Royal Family released an adorable portrait of the late monarch, in which can be seen beaming in an ink blue dress.