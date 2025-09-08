Queen Elizabeth's unmatched legacy remembered on third death anniversary

The British Royal Family marked the third death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II since she passed away on September 8, 2022, as Royal experts shed light on her irreplaceable experiences.
Several incidents have reshaped the Royal Family since her passing, including Prince Harry's explosive autobiography, Spare, published in January 2023, and King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnoses.
Talking about the huge responsibility being put on a family that is continuously shrinking down, Royal author Phil Dampier shared, "It was always known that the King wanted a slimmed-down monarchy, but now it is a bit too slim."
He added, "Harry and Meghan have departed, you've got Andrew in disgrace and Princess Anne is in her seventies."
The family also received positive news with the Princess of Wales' recovery after the cancer treatment; however, the difficulties continued to strike.
Earlier this year, in March, the King was forced to cancel a string of engagements after he was readmitted to hospital after experiencing "temporary side-effects" from his ongoing cancer treatment.
Royal commentator Katie Nicholl called the incident a "wake-up call and a bit of a reminder that he is not invincible."
"And a reminder of the potential fragility of the monarchy," Katie noted.
Comparing the late Queen's presence at the military celebration to that of Charles, Phil noted that her and Prince Philip's experience during the Second World War was the reason why people respected her "so much."
"When she met [former Canadian PM] Justin Trudeau, she knew his father from when he was Prime Minister of Canada. So, again, no one can compete with that kind of experience," he said.
Despite her final years with ill health, the public notably never saw Queen Elizabeth II battling a serious illness.
She continued to display her dedication to the crown, as she greeted newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral, just two days before her death, providing reassurance to the British public.