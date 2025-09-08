Angelina Jolie recalls late mom's painful journey at 'Couture' TIFF premiere 

Angelina Jolie got emotional while discussing her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand's, painful cancer journey.
During the promotion of her new film, Couture, at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Maria starlet spoke about the message she got from her mom, who passed away after her endless struggle with a chronic disease.
Jolie attended the red-carpet event on Sunday, September 7, when she was asked to share the message of "hope" for those who have been struggling with cancer.
The media person additionally opened up about her close friend, who recently lost their life due to a fatal disease.
In response, the Salt actress remained composed and began with the comforting words, "I'm very sorry for your loss," before recalling her own mother’s battle.
She continued, "I think I will say that one thing I remember my mother saying when she had cancer, she said to me once, we had had a dinner and people were asking her how she was feeling, and she said,"
"All anybody ever asks me about is cancer, oh, I would say, if you know someone who is going through something, ask them about everything else in their life as well, you know? They’re a whole person and they’re still living," the mother of six concluded.
For those unaware, Angelina Jolie’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1999 and was later found to have breast cancer before her death in January 2007.
However, in Couture, the Oscar-winning actress starred as Maxine, an American film director who was hired to make a video for a Paris fashion event, while being diagnosed with breast cancer and navigating a divorce.
Jolie’s upcoming movie, Couture, was previously titled Stitches.