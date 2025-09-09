Kate Middleton, Prince William make moving gesture on late Queen’s anniversary

Prince William and Princess Kate marked the late Queen’s death anniversary with “cake and conversation.”
On the third death anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 8, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a thoughtful gesture by paying a visit to the Women’s Institute in Sunningdale.
Women’s Institute, founded in 1915, is a community organisation for women that works to empower women, foster friendships, and give them a collective voice on community and national issues.
During the future King and Queen’s visit to the institute, they warmly greeted the women living there and spent time with them, having a tea party and engaging in delightful conversation.
“Cake and conversation to mark three years since the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” read the caption.
They continued, “It was very special to hear from those who had met Her Late Majesty, and reflect on the impact she had within the @womensinstitute, as a longstanding member. Thank you to the ladies of the Sunningdale WI for having us.”
In the video shared by the parents of two, a series of heartwarming glimpses were featured from their heartfelt visit, including enjoying a variety of scrumptious cakes, a couple of photo frames showing throwback snaps of the former Queen, and the couple interacting sweetly and excitedly with the ladies.
The late Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 9, 2022.