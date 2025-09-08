Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence as Harry pays visit to late Queen 

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have shared a key update after estranged brother, Prince Harry, quietly visited late Queen Elizabeth II's grave.
On the deceased monarch's third death anniversary, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Women’s Institute in Sunningdale on Monday, September 8, to honor their beloved grandmother.
The Kensington Palace shared a few exclusive glimpses of William and Kate visiting the institute to commemorate Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II’s third death anniversary.
"Visiting the Women’s Institute in Sunningdale today to celebrate and commemorate Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the third anniversary of her death," the joint Instagram post of William and Kate stated.
They continued, "The WI holds a special connection to Her Late Majesty, who was a member for 80 years, joining in 1943 and serving as President of the Sandringham WI from 2003 until she died in 2022."
"Very special opportunity to hear from members today about the importance of The Late Queen’s involvement in the organisation and meet those who met with her during her reign," they concluded.
Alongside the somber tribute, the couple shared the photos of their meeting with the staff of the Women's Institute.
This update from William and Kate comes after the Duke of Sussex paid an emotional visit to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s grave.
Prince Harry touched down in London today to attend the annual WellChild Awards, of which he has been serving as patron for 17 years.
However, the youngest son of King Charles did not meet with his estranged Royal Family during this trip to the United Kingdom.