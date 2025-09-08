Prince Harry lays flowers at late Queen’s grave just miles from William, Kate 

Prince Harry is paying special visit to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth!
On Monday, September 8, Prince William and Princess Kate commemorated the late Queen’s third death anniversary in Sunningdale, Berkshire, while just eight miles away the Duke of Sussex paid his own tribute with a special visit to his grandmother’s grave.
The Duke of Sussex landed at Heathrow Airport this morning and travelled straight to the burial site of the late Queen at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle to lay a wreath and flowers to mark the solemn occasion.
At the same time, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended an event to commemorate the late Queen in Sunningdale, Berkshire.
The royal couple visited the National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI), an organization dear to the late Queen, who was a member for 80 years and served as president of the Sandringham branch.
Prince Harry arrived in the UK for a four-day trip without Meghan or their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to visit his charities this week.