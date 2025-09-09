Ex-Astronomer HR Kristin’s husband speaks out on divorce after Coldplay scandal

Former Astronomer HR Kristin Cabot’s husband, Andrew Cabot has finally broken his silence on divorce.
Over the weekend, it was reported that one month after the viral Coldplay kiss-cam controversy – where the ex-Astronomer HR executive was unexpectedly exposed having an affair with the company’s former CEO Andy Byron – Kristin had filed for divorce from her husband.
Now, Andrew Cabot has finally spoken out on the split through his spokeswoman, who told PEOPLE that the Massachusetts entrepreneur and Kristin "were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert."
"Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening. Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued,” she added.
The representative concluded her statement, saying, “No further public comments will be made.”
Notably, 61-year-old Andrew Cabot is the CEO of Privateer Rum and does not share any children with Kristin Cabot.
In July, during Coldplay’s concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the camera unexpectedly focused on Kristin, who was attending the concert with her company’s CEO, Andy Byron.
Soon after they were caught on camera, the duo showed visible discomfort and immediately separated from each other, sparking rumors of affair and leading Chris Martin to quip, "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."
The incident quickly spread online like a wildfire, resulting in both Kristin and Andy resigning from their positions.