Britney Spears sparks alarm as disturbing living conditions revealed

In a shocking new update, Britney Spears’ wellbeing has sparked fresh concern for her close ones and fans.
On Monday, September 8, the Daily Mail reported that the Toxic singer has reportedly left her family and friends “worried” over her disturbing living conditions.
Speaking to the outlet, an insider revealed that the 43-year-old American singer is “having an episode right now, and we are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years.”
“Those close to her have seen this over and over again, and though it is monitored, they aren’t going to make any type of intervention,” the tipster added.
Moreover, a separate source revealed that Spears’ family is extremely “worried” about her as she is “not doing well at all,” and her friends and relatives are “terrified for her future.”
The insider noted, “Her house is a mess. She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn’t functioning like an adult would function.”
Last month, the Gimme More singer worried fans when she shared a bizarre video dancing inside her cluttered Thousand Oaks mansion, with what appeared to be dog poop visible on the floor.