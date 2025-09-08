Home / Entertainment

Blake Lively flaunts fit figure amid Justin Baldoni legal drama

The 'Gossip Girl' star offered a glimpse into her splendid moment during a relaxing boat day on the water

Blake Lively stunned fans by showing off her slim figure in a rare bikini snap, shared while husband Justin Baldoni faces an ongoing legal battle.

The It Ends With Us starlet took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to offer a glimpse into her splendid moment during a relaxing boat day on the water.

In the photo, the mother-of-four smiled brightly while relaxing on the back of a boat in the sunshine.

For her sun-soaking look, Lively sported a two-piece, salmon-colored swimsuit from the brand Left On Friday and styled her blonde locks into a messy braid.

A caption running along the bottom of the image, she expressed her gratitude to a close pal for “influencing me and everyone I know to be obsessed with @leftonfriday bathing suits and workout clothes.”

Lively continued, “This is not an ad. I've legitimately never had a better fit of either. Started by two women. Love love love.”

“Also shout out to my pretty necklaces by more female bosses @thatch.jewelry & @jenmeyerjewelry,” she concluded.

The post came amid the Green Lantern has kept a low profile since testifying in July, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment last year.

Justin Baldoni hit back with a $400M defamation suit against her, Ryan Reynolds and her publicist — but it was tossed out.

