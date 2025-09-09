White House breaks silence on Congress-released Trump birthday note to Epstein

US lawmakers have released a copy of a "birthday book" given to the late convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, which includes a note allegedly signed by US President Donald Trump.
The book was released with a trove of documents that include Epstein's will and his personal address book - with contacts that include royalty, politicians across the globe, celebrities and models.
According to BBC, lawyers for Epstein's estate sent documents to the House Oversight Committee after being subpoenaed last month.
The White House denied the alleged letter from Trump, which featured a drawing of a woman's body, was authentic and said the president "did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it".
The House Oversight Committee last month issued a legal summons for the executors of Epstein's estate to produce a number of documents, including the birthday book.
The release comes as the president faces growing pressure, including from his own supporters and within his own Republican Party, for more transparency on what investigations into Epstein uncovered.