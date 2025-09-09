Selena Gomez reveals baby plans with Benny Blanco just days before wedding

Selena Gomez is already imagining movie nights with her future kids, revealing that two emotional films moved her so deeply she “can’t wait” to one day share them with her children.
While conversing on the Tuesday, September 9 episode of the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, the Only Murder In The Building star, who is engaged to producer Benny Blanco in December, discussed two movies that she’s excited to watch with her kids one day.
Gomez explained the moment while discussing differences between herself and her 12-year-old sister, Gracie, noting it’s the age when kids start becoming “self-conscious.”
Since Poehler, 53, voices Joy in Disney’s Inside Out franchise about pre-teen emotions, the Calm Down singer admitted she had already planned to mention her role in the films.
“I really wanted to ask you about that movie because I watched it with my sister, and I completely sobbed,” Gomez said, adding, “It is so factual.
“I almost feel like it should have been a requirement in school to watch that as a homework assignment,” she continued.
Gomez noted, “I'm so fascinated with the human mind, and it would break my heart.”
The Single Soon singer revealed that the 2015 movie also brought her sister to tears.
Poehler also noted that the 2024 sequel, Inside Out 2, introduces the character of Anxiety, emphasizing it’s an emotion people experience at every stage of life.
Gomez described the movie franchise as “incredible” before adding, “I’m gonna make my children watch it.”
“They don't exist yet, but I can't wait,” she concluded.
Previously, Selena Gomez has shared her excitement about motherhood, telling Jay Shetty in March, “I love children… when that day comes, I’m so excited for it.”
Notably, she is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Benny.
However, the exact wedding date has not been revealed yet.