Selena Gomez makes sweet confession about Benny Blanco as wedding date revealed 

Selena Gomez can not stop herself from gushing over her fiancée, Benny Blanco!
As the couple, who quietly got engaged in December last year, have been preparing themselves for their much-awaited wedding festivities.
But before any official event kicks off, Selena has something sweet to reveal about her partner.
The Calm Down hitmaker turned to her Instagram account on Monday, September 8, to share a never-before-seen snapshot alongside Benny.
In the viral frame, the engaged pair flashed smiles while posing for a selfie, while the Grammy-nominated musician was pictured having a giant slice of lime.
Alongside the adorable click, the popular American singer penned a special note for Benny that read, "Nobody makes me laugh the way you do."
This update from the singer-turned-actress comes shortly after a report claimed that the two are ready to exchange the marital vows by the end of September.
An insider recently reported to TMZ that Selena and Benny will wed in Southern California’s Montecito or Santa Barbara neighborhoods.
Despite the Who Says hitmaker celebrated her bachelorette party in Mexico last month, she and her partner have not disclosed the any further details regarding their wedding.