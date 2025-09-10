Britney Spears breaks silence after insider’s shocking update on her life

Britney Spears has made emotional admission after sparking her friends and family’s fears.
Britney turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday, September 9 to share a childhood photo of her with a emotional confession.
Alongside a photo of her standing among elderly people playing chess, the Toxic singer penned, Don’t know how to play this game but I’m willing to learn but people with the word “red” in their name can rarely be taught !!! I see from a distance it’s sacred.”
She continued, “Some respect it, some destroy it. Most enjoy the intense range of intelligence in it … Some like it done in silence … Some like how loud the silence gets … Some are just bored.”
“Some like me have never tried and honestly don’t care to !!! But why do my eyes feel like I go to another world when I see the game ??? Is it because people care ???” Britney concluded.
This post comes over the heels of Daily Mail’s recent report that Britney’s current lifestyle has sparked concerns of her inner circle as she is not “functioning as an adult should funtion”
An insider told the aforementioned outlet that "She’s battled through it for years, and while it’s being monitored, no one is stepping in with an intervention.”
One of pop icon’s family member admitted they “We are worried. She is not doing well at all.”
“Her house is a mess. She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone cleaning every day, and she just isn’t functioning like an adult would function,” they added.