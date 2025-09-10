Glen Powell finally opens up about Gigi Paris breakup

Glen Powell has finally addressed his breakup with ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris, more than two years after their relationship ended.
The former couple dated from 2020 to 2023, for three years, and they parted ways when the Top Gun: Maverick star was filming Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney in Australia.
During his chat with GQ, Glen said, “I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her. Everybody’s always going to have their own narrative on things and all that. And she’s welcome to it.”
While “carefully” choosing his words, the American actor added, “Relationships are really hard. And when two people break up, they each go to their own brunch and they will each tell their own narrative.”
Glen also shared a poignant advice his co-star Toom Cruise gave him when his breakup became public.
He added, “He basically said, ‘Hey, it’s going to get really, really loud. It’s your job to just turn the volume down. Just remember you have your hand on that switch. You have your hand on the ability to turn up that noise or turn it down.’”
As per reports, Glen might be linked with Sydney after his breakup with Gigi.
However, both stars have not adressed the speculations yet.