Selena Gomez reveals her ‘ring bearer’ in heartfelt moment with Steve, Martin

Selena Gomez has revealed the identity of the famous celebrity who'll serve as the “ring bearer” at her wedding with Benny Blanco.
On Tuesday, September 9, the Rare Beauty founder appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.
During their appearance, Jimmy asked the Disney alum about her wedding plans, “Selena, you're getting married soon. Are you having fun? Are you having fun planning?”
She replied, “It's a -- It's wonderful. I'm very lucky. It's going well. I'm so excited. -Yeah.”
Steve chimed in, “I'm sure our invites will arrive any day now,” to which the host teased, “Yeah. I was going to say, are they invited to the wedding?”
Selena revealed that her co-star with be the ring bearer, noting, “Of course they are. Marty's the ring bearer.”
Martin was surprised to hear his name, he got down on one knee and said, “Oh, my gosh. -Yes. Here's your ring, Selena. Take it,” adding, “We are all so excited because we love this lady. And we love her fiancé, Bad Bunny.”
Selena got engaged to Benny in December 2025 after dating for over a year.
For those unversed, the romantic couple have not revealed their wedding date yet, however, reports suggest it’s just around the corner.