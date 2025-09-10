Selena Gomez makes new confession about her painful disease before marriage

Selena Gomez has made a new confession about her painful diseases, weeks before her marriage with Benny Blanco.
The Only Murders in the Building star got candid about her struggles with arthritis disease from lupus during appearance on Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast.
Selena said, "I have arthritis in my fingers, and that’s due to my lupus. So, I remember before the brand, I was trying to open a water bottle and it hurt really bad before I was on the right medication."
The Rare beauty founder, 33, shared how her diseased influenced the packaging of her beauty products.
She added, "And we somehow inherently made the products easy to open, and then we realized, wait — they kind of have to be that way. And then we started to make every product with the intention of [working for] anybody who [has] dexterity problems."
In 2013, the Wolves singer was diagnosed with lupus, a painful chronic disease.
"I know that might seem like a little thing, but it’s really not because it’s actually so helpful for anyone at any age to be able to use the products. And that’s why we want to make them easy and accessible,” the actress noted.
Selena launched her beauty brand in September 2020, and it reportedly reached a $2 billion valuation in 2024.
Her latest confession about arthritis comes ahead of her wedding with Benny Blanco, which might take place next month.