Blake Lively breaks silence as Justin Baldoni faces new claims: 'can't wait'

Blake Lively has shared a heartfelt message just hours after Justin Baldoni landed in new trouble.
The It Ends With Us actress who is all set for a trial with Justin weeks after filing a harassment lawsuit against him - turned to her Instagram stories to react on Hugh Jackman's upcoming film's trailer.
Reposting the trailer of the Deadpool actor's upcoming film, Song Sung Blue Blake penned an uplifting note, "I CANNOT WAIT TO SEE THIS. a love story."
She continued, "A story of perseverance and dreams, hardship, friendship, family and purpose. @thehughjackman and @katehudson made me smile from ear to ear just in these two minutes."
The Gossip Girl alum further noted, "I can't wait to see more. Movies like this -full of heart, levity, and gravity-make me so grateful to storytellers like them."
Hugh Jackman's movie Song Sung Blue - his first film since Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release in December of this year.
Blake Lively's shoutout for Hugh came on the same day Justin made headlines for yet another "verbal abuse" allegations from an anonymous person on an unnamed project.
As per PEOPLE magazine, a source revealed that a person whose identity hasn't been disclosed claims that they “had repeated, negative interactions with Mr. Baldoni and his associates, including verbal abuse by Mr. Baldoni.”
The insider further claimed that this new accuser will likely to testify in Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al., scheduled for trial in March 2026 in New York.