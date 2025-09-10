Britney Spears claps back at Justin Bieber’s critics in supportive message

Justin Bieber received message of support from the America pop icon Britney Spears.
In a surprising move in favour of the Baby singer, the Toxic singer turned to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt photo of Justin with his son, Jack Blues Bieber, with a powerful response to critics.
“Shame on those who judged my home in my pajamas !!! I’m in love with this picture !!! So so beautiful !!!” wrote Britney in the caption.
This subtle tribute to Justin Bieber from Britney Spears comes jusy hours she shared an emotional message with a childhood photo of her.
Alongside a picture of her, clicked from behind while she stood among a group of elderly people playing chess, Britney wrote, “Don’t know how to play this game but I’m willing to learn but people with the word “red” in their name can rarely be taught !!! I see from a distance it’s sacred.”
“Some respect it, some destroy it. Most enjoy the intense range of intelligence in it … Some like it done in silence … Some like how loud the silence gets … Some are just bored,” she added.
The ex-wife of Sam Asghari concludes her post noting, "Some like me have never tried and honestly don’t care to !!! But why do my eyes feel like I go to another world when I see the game ??? Is it because people care ???"