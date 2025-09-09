Justin Bieber melts hearts with sweet outing with son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber is taking his father duties seriously with an adorable outing with his one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.
On Monday, September 8, the Sorry hitmaker shared a carousel of clicks of himself and his son having a father-son bonding time in a kayak, with both of their backs to the camera as they enjoyed the beautiful scenery.
For the outing, Justin rocked a red sweatshirt and sweatpants paired with a matching beanie.
The Love Yourself crooner and his wife, Hailey Bieber, often share some sneaky snaps of their sons, making sure the toddler's face is not visible for privacy concerns.
Aside from the snaps with Jack, the Grammy winner added a couple of Instagram selfies of himself in the same beanie, captioning the post with a cherry emoji.
Last week, the Biebers celebrated Jack's first birthday, with the Rhode founder sharing a series of snaps from the birthday bash on her Instagram.
On the work front, Justin dropped another surprising album, Swag II, a second part of his seventh album, Swag, which was released in July.
Hailey and Justin welcomed their son in August 2024, three months after renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii. They first tied the knot in September 2018.