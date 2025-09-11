Lady Gaga makes exciting announcement after thrilling VMAs win: Watch

Lady Gaga’s fans are once again overjoyed!
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, September 10, the Mayhem hitmaker made a thrilling announcement about her upcoming work.
In the post, the Die with a Smile songstress dropped an exhilarating video as she announced her appearance on the upcoming episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
“Interview coming soon,” captioned the 39-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress.
The video featured host Colbert teaming up with Gaga as they showcased energetic moves to her newly-released track The Dead Dance.
Lady Gaga’s The Dead Dance, released on September 3, 2025, is a synth-pop and disco track that was added to the digital reissue of her eighth studio album, Mayhem.
The song is featured in the soundtrack of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday Season 2, and the songstress also appeared in the show as Rosaline Rotwood, a mystic Nevermore Academy teacher.
Fans reaction:
Lady Gaga’s thrilling announcement quickly sparked a buzz of anticipation among fans, who expressed their eagerness and delight to watch her on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
“Exactly the kinda content we need right now,” commented one.
Another expressed, “Aahaahhaahah I love the way this song brings so much joooooy.”
“love it…. Can’t wait for 3PM today!” a third anticipated.
Notably, this will mark Lady Gaga’s first appearance after she won her first-ever VMA at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, held on Sunday, September 7, 2025.
The Wednesday actress won Artist of the Year award.