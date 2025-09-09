Lady Gaga crowns fiancé Michael Polansky her ‘artist of the year’ in gushing post

Lady Gaga may be Artist of the Year for the world, but for her, that title belongs to fiancé Michael Polansky.
After being crowned Artist of the Year at the 2025 MTV VMAs – which marked her first-ever win at the prestigious music gala – the Abracadabra singer took to her Instagram account on Monday, September 8, to pay a touching tribute to her fiancé.
In her gush-worthy tribute, the songstress poured her heart out, penning loving words for the 46-year-old American entrepreneur and crediting him as an equal partner in all her success.
“Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you--talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined. I love how much you love my fans and want them to be happy,” penned the Die with a Smile hitmaker.
She continued, “it fills my heart with happiness how much you love them because we get to love them every day together--you care as much as I do about people feeling seen in the world. I'm forever grateful for how much you love and fight for me.”
Calling herself the “luckiest girl alive,” Lady Gaga gushed over her beau for working hard with her from dawn to dusk everyday and that his love and partnership were beyond anything she had experienced before.
“I know you to be a man of many talents, a true renaissance man, your mind and kind heart are what make you shine. I have seen there's nothing you can't do. You are MY artist of the year. And the love of my life. Thank you for making all our MAYHEM dreams come true. I love you,” Gaga concluded.
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been in a romantic relationship since 2020 and announced their engagement in July 2024.