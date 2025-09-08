Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' to get surprise midnight Target sale

Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, will see midnight sales at around 500 Target stores, causing excitement among fans.
On Sunday, September 7, the retailer announced that selected stores will sell the album's copies at midnight local time on October 3, including exclusive variants.
Unlike the 90s phenomenon of album sales, which saw midnight openings for stores to sell hot new album releases at the moment they're allowed to go on sale, Target revealed that the 500 stores will stay open past normal hours and will stock the album at the appointed hour.
The surprising notice came as part of an announcement that the store made about three exclusive CD editions of the Showgirl album as part of its long-time partnership with the Style singer.
Taylor revealed the news of her highly anticipated album release on her New Heights podcast debut with now-fiancé Travis Kelce.
Furthermore, during the podcast, the 14-time Grammy winner also shared the tracklist of the album, which features 12 tracks, alongside artwork.
The announcement was made on August 13, almost two weeks before the pair shared that the NFL star went on one knee to ask the billion-dollar question in a romantic social media post.
Taylor and Travis are reportedly looking into a summer 2026 wedding at Rhode Island, as the pop star is eager to start a family of her own.