Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement to ‘ruin relationships’ for wild reason

Not even in their “wildest dreams” could anyone have imagined Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement might “ruin relationships.”
During her appearance at the 2025 MTV VMAs red carpet on the weekend, Nikki Glaser – who is a major Swiftie – revealed her thrilling reaction to the Eras Tour hitmaker and her NFL star beau’s engagement, which they announced via Instagram last month.
While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, 41-year-old American comedian and actress recalled, “I woke up from a nap and my phone was blown up. I thought someone had died,” adding, “It's the best news.”
“I'm not one to say I saw it coming, but it's just very obvious to me that this was going to be lasting forever. And after watching that interview on New Heights, that's the kind of guy that you want your best friend to be with,” the FBoy Island alum gushed.
She went on to say that just like all the Swifties around the globe, she also couldn’t have been happier just to see Swift celebrated in that way.
The actress also admired the way Travis Kelce is obsessed with the Lover singer, saying, “That’s what every girl deserves, and every guy deserves.”
However, Glaser also expressed that Swift and Kelce’s engagement could “ruin some relationships” for a wild reason.
"I think it's gonna ruin some relationships, to be honest,” she said, adding,"Because I think a lot of people watched that and were like, 'I deserve that. I deserve that type of enthusiasm, and I deserve that kind of person who celebrates me in that way.' I think there's a lot of people watching it like, 'Maybe I deserve better.’”
Nikki Glaser further argued that The Life of a Showgirl songstress has “raised the bar for young women” to feel like they deserve and can achieve whatever they want in their lives.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced getting engagement on August 26, 2025, after dating for two years.