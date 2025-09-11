Princess Anne makes grand entrance by helicopter at special reception

Princess Anne stole the spotlight with helicopter arrival for a special reception.
The Princess Royal, 75, recently made headlines by arriving through a helicopter at the reception commemorating 175th anniversary of the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
King Charles’ sister landed on the field of Merchant Taylors' Schools for the big event, where her team allowed students to check out the chopper.
The educational institute thanked Anne for allowing students to tour her royal helicopter.
Taking to X, Merchant Taylors' Schools wrote, “A royal treat for Year 6! After Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal arrived by helicopter on our Senior School field yesterday, our Year 6 pupils were given the rare chance to step up close to the impressive Leonardo AW139.
The caption continued, “The pilots kindly took the time to chat with them, answering their many questions and making it an experience they’ll never forget. #ThePrincessRoyal #PrincessAnne.”
In the shared clip, students can be seen walking around the burgundy helicopter as it was parked on the field and chatting with Princess Anne's team.
Another post read, “Princess Anne arrived by helicopter on our Senior School field as she travelled to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, where she attended the Liverpool Chamber’s 175th Anniversary celebrations."
To note, The Court Circular revealed that her outing for the reception was Anne's third royal engagement of that day.