Jennifer Lopez wows fans in chic suit at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' LA premiere

Jennifer Lopez’s fashion game is strong, and she’s proving it once again!
On Wednesday, September 10, the Atlas actress stepped out to grace the screening of her upcoming musical film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, in Los Angeles.
During the event, Jennifer turned heads in chic ensemble as she greeted her adoring fans outside of the invite-only screening and Q&A event, held at the Harmony Gold Theater.
The 56-year-old actress looked ethereal in a fitted brown blazer which she paired with matching trousers and a ruffled polka dot blouse with dramatic bell sleeves.
For her hairstyle, Jennifer let her honey-toned locks fall in a sleek and straight style that perfectly complemented her chic outfit.
The singer further elevated her look with radiant makeup, making her brown eyes stand out with shimmery eyeshadow complemented by a youthful peach flush and a gloss nude-toned lip.
The Kiss of the Spider Woman event in LA comes one month before the $30 million, Bill Condon-directed movie’s release.
In addition to Jennifer, the cellblock-set drama film also stars Tonatiuh and Diego Luna.
Jennifer portrays the role of an imaginary figure named Ingrid Luna in the film, who was dreamed up by jailed gay window dresser Luis Molina (Tonatiuh).
Kiss of the Spider Woman, which is an iteration of the 1993 Broadway musical, lists Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Ben Affleck as one of the producers and is slated to release in cinemas on an October 10.