Julia Roberts makes rare parenting confession about her three kids

Julia Roberts opened up in a rare interview about raising her three children — now all in college — reflecting on motherhood and the values she tried to instill along the way.
While conversing with 72 Magazine, the Notting Hill star discussed the challenges of parenthood in a new interview with longtime friend George Clooney.
In an excerpt obtained by Us Weekly, Roberts admitted that raising their children was “a hustle,” noting that she and her husband were “stricter parents” than many in their community.
Upon asking about if their kids had internet access at a young age, the Eat, Pray, Love actress responded, “I think they were, for sure, some of the last kids in their peer groups to get phones and stuff like that.”
Roberts mentioned, “When they were younger, certainly, Danny and I would have been considered some of the stricter parents. Not like we’re laying down the law, but these are the rules and they don’t change. Here’s the boundary of your life and it does not shift. You know, you don’t ask me and get an answer and then go ask dad and get a different answer. That doesn’t happen. It will never happen.”
She added, “I think that is what creates the stability that then allows them to feel secure because you know there is this fixed world of love and safety that exists unconditionally.”
Roberts said she and husband Danny are “aligned in [their] core values,” adding, “we all want our kids to grow up with values.”
Julia Roberts shares twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, and son Henry, 18, with longtime husband Danny Moder.