Dua Lipa, fiancé Callum Turner eye £9 million sun-soaked mansions

Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner are said to be searching for a lavish £9 million retreat, as the couple tours sun-soaked mansions in search of their perfect bolthole.
As per The Sun, a source revealed that the Levitating singer and the Masters of the Air actor, who got engaged last Christmas, have called on a property expert to search a series of very posh holiday homes in Andalusia in southern Spain.
A source said, “Dua and Callum are looking for a sunny bolthole to enjoy with their families.”
They added, “Their preference has been pretty clear: nice weather and properties that have space.”
The tipster went on to say, “They have a man scouting for homes in Portugal and Andalusia, which have amazing weather all-year round.”
“The house has to be able to comfortably fit Dua and Callum, as well as their family and friends,” the insider mentioned, adding, “They also want peace and tranquility, that has been made very clear.”
According to the source, “Dua and Callum have a healthy budget too. They’ve been sent details on properties priced between £3million and £9million and are weighing them up.”
It is reported that the couple toured seaside mansions and a Marbella hilltop retreat, and are expected to make an offer soon.
The source revealed, “They’re really excited about getting a secret bolthole in the sun.”
Notably, Dua enjoyed her 30th birthday celebrations last month, joining Callum and her pals in a sun-soaked location.