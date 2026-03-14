News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

2PM's Nichkhun blasts stalker for chasing, hurling abuse, warns of legal action

The K-pop star shared that he was stalked, assaulted, and cursed at during a recent shocking incident

  • By Hania Jamil
2PMs Nichkhun blasts stalker for chasing, hurling abuse, warns of legal action
2PM's Nichkhun blasts stalker for chasing, hurling abuse, warns of legal action

Nichkhun, a member of K-pop boy band 2Pm, has expressed anger and frustration over a stalking incident.

On Saturday, March 14, Nichkhun shared a lengthy statement in English on his Instagram Story, issuing a stern warning to the perpetrator.

The 37-year-old penned, "While taking a walk near my house last night, I was chased and stalked by someone who claimed to be a fan," adding that he was followed for almost 30 minutes and "shouted aggressively and swore at me in Chinese".

He shared that he avoided going directly to his home, as he was afraid of leaking his address and walked to a nearby police station, where he asked the authorities for help and returned home in a patrol car.

Warning the alleged stalker, he added, "I know who you are, and I will file a lawsuit. You even used physical violence against me. So don't think I will stay silent. This act seriously violated my privacy and safety."

picture credit: Nichkhun/ Instagram
picture credit: Nichkhun/ Instagram 

The Brother of the Year actor said that he knows what the "fan" looks like and the school they attend in South Korea, writing, "Never come here again, and never attend any of my events in the future."

He concluded, "I am writing this because I am extremely angry, but I had to say this."

Encounters with obsessive fans, commonly referred to as sasaengs, are quite common in the K-pop industry, causing concern among netizens.

Reacting to the horrifying incident, fans flooded the social media platforms, expressing concerns and questioning K-pop stars' safety.

One fan on X wrote, "I CANT BELIEVE THIS I FEEL SO BAD FOR KHUN LIKE STOP DOING THESE THINGS TO THEM."

Another fan appreciated Nichkhun's public statement, noting, "I need more artists to show same energy. Sasaengs should be publicly called out and humiliated and also banned from all future events. This madness needs to be stopped."

"This is more like it. I hope more artist can speak up like this," a third user penned.

A fourth fan posted, "Nichkhun did the right thing here. More idols need to fight back and report these bully fans."

About Nichkhun:

Nichkhun, a Thai-American singer, is best known for being part of a South Korean boy band, 2PM, which debuted in 2008.

He made his Japanese solo debut in December 2018 and his Korean solo debut on February 19, 2019, with the Korean version of his Japanese mini album Me.

North West shocks internet as she debuts yet another bizarre fashion choice
North West shocks internet as she debuts yet another bizarre fashion choice
Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell dies at 64: Cause of death revealed
Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell dies at 64: Cause of death revealed
Ryan Reynolds cheers loudly after Blake Lively ramps up Justin Baldoni clash
Ryan Reynolds cheers loudly after Blake Lively ramps up Justin Baldoni clash
D4vd case: Neo Langston cuts ties with singer, claims there's 'more to the story'
D4vd case: Neo Langston cuts ties with singer, claims there's 'more to the story'
Timothée Chalamet’s Opera comment draws subtle rebuke from Steven Spielberg
Timothée Chalamet’s Opera comment draws subtle rebuke from Steven Spielberg
Olivia Munn reveals violent advice she receives during painful cancer battle
Olivia Munn reveals violent advice she receives during painful cancer battle
Nicole Kidman shares name of secret Met Gala date after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman shares name of secret Met Gala date after Keith Urban split
Britney Spears' finances in jeopardy after shocking DUI arrest controversy
Britney Spears' finances in jeopardy after shocking DUI arrest controversy
Shakira hits 'surreal' heights of fame with record-breaking career milestone
Shakira hits 'surreal' heights of fame with record-breaking career milestone
Olivia Rodrigo drops special surprise after secret romance makes headlines
Olivia Rodrigo drops special surprise after secret romance makes headlines
Doja Cat reveals years of therapy and ongoing battle With BPD
Doja Cat reveals years of therapy and ongoing battle With BPD
Cher's son Chaz Bono marries first love Shara Blue Mathes in Hollywood ceremony
Cher's son Chaz Bono marries first love Shara Blue Mathes in Hollywood ceremony

Popular News

Prince William heads to Wales' Six Nations final amid shocking book claims

Prince William heads to Wales' Six Nations final amid shocking book claims
9 minutes ago
Iran warns UAE: Residents urged to leave areas near Dubai & Abu Dhabi oil ports

Iran warns UAE: Residents urged to leave areas near Dubai & Abu Dhabi oil ports
13 minutes ago
North Korea launches ballistic missiles as US–South Korea hold drills

North Korea launches ballistic missiles as US–South Korea hold drills
2 hours ago