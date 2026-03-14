2PM's Nichkhun blasts stalker for chasing, hurling abuse, warns of legal action

Nichkhun, a member of K-pop boy band 2Pm, has expressed anger and frustration over a stalking incident.
On Saturday, March 14, Nichkhun shared a lengthy statement in English on his Instagram Story, issuing a stern warning to the perpetrator.
The 37-year-old penned, "While taking a walk near my house last night, I was chased and stalked by someone who claimed to be a fan," adding that he was followed for almost 30 minutes and "shouted aggressively and swore at me in Chinese".
He shared that he avoided going directly to his home, as he was afraid of leaking his address and walked to a nearby police station, where he asked the authorities for help and returned home in a patrol car.
Warning the alleged stalker, he added, "I know who you are, and I will file a lawsuit. You even used physical violence against me. So don't think I will stay silent. This act seriously violated my privacy and safety."
The Brother of the Year actor said that he knows what the "fan" looks like and the school they attend in South Korea, writing, "Never come here again, and never attend any of my events in the future."
He concluded, "I am writing this because I am extremely angry, but I had to say this."
Encounters with obsessive fans, commonly referred to as sasaengs, are quite common in the K-pop industry, causing concern among netizens.
Reacting to the horrifying incident, fans flooded the social media platforms, expressing concerns and questioning K-pop stars' safety.
One fan on X wrote, "I CANT BELIEVE THIS I FEEL SO BAD FOR KHUN LIKE STOP DOING THESE THINGS TO THEM."
Another fan appreciated Nichkhun's public statement, noting, "I need more artists to show same energy. Sasaengs should be publicly called out and humiliated and also banned from all future events. This madness needs to be stopped."
"This is more like it. I hope more artist can speak up like this," a third user penned.
A fourth fan posted, "Nichkhun did the right thing here. More idols need to fight back and report these bully fans."
About Nichkhun:
Nichkhun, a Thai-American singer, is best known for being part of a South Korean boy band, 2PM, which debuted in 2008.
He made his Japanese solo debut in December 2018 and his Korean solo debut on February 19, 2019, with the Korean version of his Japanese mini album Me.