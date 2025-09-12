King Charles eyes touching reunion with Archie, Lilibet after Harry meetup

King Charles is reportedly open hoping to meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, following a “private” meeting with Prince Harry.
The British monarch and the Duke of Sussex reunited for “a private tea” at Clarence House for the first time in over a year-and-a-half.
They last met in February 2024, just days after Buckingham Palace announced that His Majesty was undergoing cancer treatment.
However, Charles met his young grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, over three years ago when they attended the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in February 2022.
A source told Daily Mail, “The King wants to be a grandfather to his grandchildren so that’s an important pull. He was so pleased when they came over for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and he was able to spend some time with them.”
The insider explained, “It’s become clear that Harry now regrets some of his actions. He wants to reset his relationship with his family and with the people of the UK. This may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again.”
As per tabloids, a key motivation behind King Charles’s efforts to mend ties with Prince Harry has been his deep desire to reconnect with his grandkids, who are living in the US with their parents.