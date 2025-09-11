King Charles held crucial talks with ‘senior’ Royal before Harry meeting

King Charles held one of the most anticipated meetings on Wednesday as he reunited with his estranged son, Prince Harry after 18 months.
According to reports, the Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Clarence House in afternoon on the third day of his UK visit.
However, recent updates reveal that moments before the duke arrived, a senior royal was spotted leaving the King’s residence.
In the images, obtained by GB News, the Duchess of Edinburgh was pictured leaving Clarence House.
The photos showed the duchess sitting in the front passenger seat of a navy Audi as it left the King’s residence.
Raindrops speckled the car’s windscreen as her driver, dressed in a dark suit, carefully navigated through the gates.
Sophie’s appearance comes just a day after she returned to UK from a five-day trip to Alberta, Canada.
During her trip, the wife of Prince Edward attended the Spruce Meadows Masters Tournament and carried out multiple engagements focused on British-Canadian links and charity work.
Shortly after her departure, Prince Harry arrived at Clarence House around 5.20pm for tea with his father.
Less than an hour later, the husband of Meghan Markle was seen leaving the royal property as he ducked down in the car enroute to an evening event for his Invictus Games.
Prince Harry and King Charles last met in February 2024, when the duke flew to London after receiving news about his father's cancer.