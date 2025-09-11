Prince Harry shares true feelings after reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry admitted he “loved being back in the UK” as the Duke of Sussex pledged his support to King Charles during their long-awaited reunion.
As per Hello Magazine, a spokesman for the Duke of Sussex, who travelled to the UK on September 9, for four days' visit, shared, "He’s obviously loved being back in the UK.”
They continued that during his trip Prince Harry got a time of “catching up with old friends” and “colleagues”.
The spokesman told the outlet that he also greatly appreciated, “Being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him."
During Harry’s four-day trip to Britain, he and King Charles had a long-awaited meeting after more than a year-and-a-half apart.
On Wednesday, the estranged father and son finally met in London for “a private tea” after more than a-year-and-a-half spent apart.
Buckingham Palace also confirmed the meeting saying they both reunited at Clarence House for their 50-minutes meeting.
After the meeting a source revealed, “He has told his father he won't be giving any interviews about it and his team have been instructed not to brief journalists about what was said.”
“This is an important first step towards rebuilding their father-and-son relationship,” the source added.
“There's a long way to go before Harry can earn his family's trust but he's given some assurances,” they shared.
King Charles and Prince Harry last met in February 2024, just days after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch was undergoing cancer treatment.