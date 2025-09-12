Prince Harry makes stance clear on his future with Royal Family

Prince Harry's true stance on whether he sees a permanent future in the Royal fold has been revealed.
The Duke of Sussex, who had a highly anticipated reunion with father King Charles during his four-day UK visit, wants to "reset" his relationship with the Royal Family.
After nearly 20 months of separation with the cancer-stricken monarch, the Duke finally met him on Wednesday, September 9, at the Clarence House London.
Now, a source close to the 40-year-old has exclusively lift the curtain on whether Harry will be permanently back to the Royal fold.
As per the insider, Harry's meeting with his dad is a sign that Harry, Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are being part of a "functioning wider family again".
"The King is said to be keen to rebuild his relationship with his son and wants to spend time with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, who he has not seen for three years," the source told Daily Mail.
They continued, "It’s become clear that Harry now regrets some of his actions. He wants to reset his relationship with his family and with the people of the UK".
The insider further claimed that "It’s hard to see him ever coming back to live in Britain but this may be the start of something that at least allows them to be a functioning wider family again."