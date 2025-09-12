Prince Harry marks surprise Ukraine visit after leaving UK

Prince Harry has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit after being invited by the Ukrainian government.
The Duke of Sussex, upon his visit, pledged to support the military personnel who have been left seriously injured during the three-year war with Russia.
Harry arrived in Ukraine with his Invictus Games Foundation team and is planning on introducing new ventures and projects to aid the wounded veterans.
Ukraine's government estimated that around 130,000 people have been left with permanent disabilities since the invasion began.
Speaking to the Guardian on an overnight train into Kyiv, Harry noted, "We cannot stop the war, but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process."
"We can continue to humanise the people involved in this war and what they are going through. We have to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds. I hope this trip will help to bring it home to people because it’s easy to become desensitised to what has been going on," he added.
The Prince explained that the visit came after he met Olga Rudnieva, founder of the Superhumans Trauma Centre in Lviv, which treats amputees, in New York a few months ago.
"It was a chance meeting and I asked her what I could do to help. She said 'the biggest impact you have is coming to Kyiv,'" he explained.
The father-of-two revealed that he shared his plans with his wife, Meghan Markle, and the British Government ahead of the invitation.
Ukraine joined the Invictus Games in 2017; however, the need for the event, which Harry founded in 2014 to support wounded veterans through sport, has increased since the full-scale invasion.
During his stay, Harry is expected to visit the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War and meet around 200 veterans. He is also scheduled to hold talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
The Ukraine visit came just a day after Prince Harry concluded his UK trip, where he met his father, King Charles, for the first time in 19 months.