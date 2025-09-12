Prince Harry leaves UK after most-awaited meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry has finally left the United Kingdom after concluding his four-day visit, during which he also met with King Charles.
On Thursday, September 11, the Duke of Sussex left Britain to reunite with wife wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Harry was in his home country for a four-day visit where he met with with his estranged father for the first time in over a year-and-a-half.
He had a packed schedule over the past week. The duke attended the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing.
To honor her memory, he visited St George’s Chapel in Windsor to lay a wreath. He also attended the WellChild Awards, one of his patron organisations, which celebrates the remarkable achievements of seriously ill children and their caregivers.