Princess Kate’s special choice reflects Prince William’s loving remarks

Prince William’s touching remarks about his youngest son, Prince Louis, have now been echoed by Princess Kate, as the royal couple continue to share rare glimpses into their family life.
The Prince of Wales' cute comment, "a very good boy" for the young royal was seconded by Princess Kate on Thursday outing through a carefully chosen piece of jewellery.
While visiting Suffolk and Kent, the Future Queen of Britain opted for a personalized alphabet necklace by Daniella Draper, which she’s been wearing since 2021.
The £355 necklace features three gold initials — G, C, and L — representing Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
As per GB News, Jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini, shared, “What’s so interesting about Kate choosing a Gold Fixed Alphabet Necklace for this outing is that it signals something quietly personal, rather than grand theatrical display.”
The expert explained that the necklace’s personalization makes it symbolic, with Rakholia noting Kate uses it to carry those closest to her.
Noting the couple’s devotion to family, the expert said, “Kate and William have always been seen to adore their children – from William praising Prince Louis earlier this week as ‘a very good boy’ to Kate making her initial necklace a wardrobe staple.”
He stated, "By wearing this piece more often, Kate underlines the same message William voiced: that their family bond is central to everything. It’s a subtle yet powerful way of letting her jewellery speak for her – grounding royal duty in love and parenthood."
Prince William and Princess Kate share three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.