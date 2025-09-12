Britney Spears’ exes clash as Kevin Federline hits back at Sam Asghari’s dig

Britney Spears’ exes are clashing publicly, with Kevin Federline hitting back after Sam Asghari appeared to take aim at his parenting in a pointed remark.
On Friday, the American actor and dancer slammed Sam Asghari after the Womanizer singer’s ex took a jab at him while discussing Federline’s upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew.
Sam expressed his opinion when asked about the project in August, sneering, “Well, he was a professional father so he would be a great... it would be the first book that'll tell you how to be a professional father.”
The jab seemed to reference the child support Federline long received after Britney handed him custody of sons Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, in 2007.
Her final $20,000 payment went out in November 2024, ending nearly two decades of support.
Federline — now a father of six — brushed off Sam’s remark with a cheeky dig while hiking near the beach in Hawaii.
“Yeah, I’m not too worried about what Sam thinks,” Kevin told TMZ pointedly.
“But I do love the tagline professional father,” he added.
He mentioned, “Every father should strive to be a professional father.”
About his tell-all memoir, Federline teased, “I’m excited for people to read it, it’s been quite a process, but I can’t really say too much.”
Sharing his feelings for Britney, he noted, “Just happy and healthy… you guys will definitely hear more on that later.”
To note, Britney and Kevin were married from 2004 to 2007 before going their separate ways, after a decade, she said 'I do' again to model and actor Sam in June 2022.