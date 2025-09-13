Machine Gun Kelly brings his daughter as biggest supporter to Awards ceremony 

Machine Gun Kelly has his biggest supporter by his side, and it is none other than his own daughter, Casie Colson Baker.
The 35-year-old American rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared a sweet moment with his grown-up girl during the prestigious Fashion Media Awards ceremony.
While speaking with People magazine at the red carpet on Friday, September 12, her 16-year-old daughter opened up about her red-carpet experiences accompanied by his evergreen father, MGK.
Casie said that she has not fully gotten used to the red carpet with her dad, before awkwardly noting, "It’s really good, I think I’m always like a big support system for him, so yeah, it's nice."
To which one of the reporters additionally asked about their family dynamics and whether she feels awkward with her dad during these public appearances.
"No, I’m not," Cassie replied.
Notably, the Rap Devil hitmaker cheekily concluded the conversation, saying, "Okay, we are going to take our awkward family over here, thank you so much."
It is important to note that Machine Gun Kelly, also known as MGK, shares two daughters, Casie Colson Baker, with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon.
He is also a father to another daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, whom he welcomed with his former fiancée, Megan Fox, in March 2025.