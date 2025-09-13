Lamine Yamal forced to play despite injury, Barcelona coach voices frustration

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has slammed Spain's treatment of Lamine Yamal after the teenager was forced to play through injury.
Yamal had played for Spain in their recent international break where they won 3-0 against Bulgaria and 6-0 against Turkey.
As per BBC Sports, Yamal skipped Barcelona's training due to a groin injury and will not play in Sunday's league match against Valencia.
Not only this, his availability in the upcoming game at Newcastle also in doubt.
Barcelona's press officer later said Yamal had "discomfort in his pubic bone" and "is doubtful for Newcastle."
Flick expressed his frustration in a press conference, crticizing Spain for letting the young player stay on field for so long during their recent wins.
"Lamine will not be available [against Valencia] - it's a pity. He played with the national team despite pain," Flick said.
Barcelona coach added, "He went with the national team in pain and did not train. They gave him painkillers to play. They had at least a three-goal lead in every match, and he played 73 minutes and 79, and between matches he couldn't train. That is not taking care of the player. I am very sad about this."
Several reports suggested that since Yamal is unavailable for the Valencia match, Barcelona may give Marcus Rashford a starting spot.