King Charles, Prince William receive subtle message from Harry after UK trip

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has opened up about the significance of parents, and siblings in rare confession.
After concluding his four-day solo trip to the UK earlier this week, the 40-year-old Royal landed in Ukraine to show solidarity with the wounded soldiers.
Harry, who also met his cancer-stricken dad after nearly 20 months, spoke during a panel discussion in Kyviv, where he stressed on how to recover from any trauma with support of friends and family members.
“You will feel lost at times like you lack purpose, but however dark those days are, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Harry told the wounded soldiers, per People magazine.
He continued, “You just need to look for it, because there will always be someone — a mother, father, sibling, friend, or comrade — there to pick you up.”
The father of two also further encouraged people to lean on their loved ones for support as he added, “Don’t stay silent. Silence will hold you in the dark."
“Open up to your friends and family, because in doing so, you give them permission to do the same," said Harry.
Prince Harry's emotional advice came just two days after he enjoyed a "private tea" at Clarence House in London.
This meeting marked Duke's first reunion with the ailing monarch since 2024, when he rushed to the UK after finding out about his father's cancer diagnosis.