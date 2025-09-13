Prince Harry fears Archie, Lilibet will miss key perks while growing up in US 

Prince Harry wants his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to be "educated in the UK," amid fear of kids losing key Royal perks, a friend revealed.
The Duke of Sussex currently resides in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and young children; however, he "loved being back" in Britain last week, his rep confirmed.
Harry had travelled to the UK on Monday for a four-day trip which resulted in a reunion with King Charles, the first meeting between the father and son in 19 months.
Now, it has come to light that Harry is thinking of permanently moving his kids to the UK for their education.
"I can tell you that Harry wants to educate the children here in the UK," a friend of the prince said.
The acquaintance believed that the prince was anxious thatt his children could "miss out" on the lifelong contacts and family network made at elite schools, something that his niece and nephews are enjoying.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis currently attend the Lambrook School in Berkshire.
Along with that, George could attend Eton for his secondary education next year, which both his father, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry, attended.
"Harry wants his children to have the very best education. He has retained his closest friendship group of confidants from his days at school at Ludgrove and Eton," the source continued.
"He wants that for his own children," they shared.
However, the decision might get some resistance from Meghan, who is not in favour of sending children to boarding schools; however, the duke's idea has left the king "delighted".
The new revelation came a couple of days after Harry and Charles met at Clarence House for just under an hour for a tea session.
Following his UK trip, Prince Harry made a surprise trip to Ukraine, where he pledged his support for wounded military personnel.