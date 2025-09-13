Prince Harry stresses on ‘sibling’ importance after William turns his back

Prince Harry has spoken up on the importance of siblings in a major appearance.
Following his four-day UK trip, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit to Ukraine upon being invited by the Ukrainian government.
Harry touched down in the war-torn country on Friday, September 12, as head of an Invictus Games Foundation delegation in his role as the organisation’s founder and patron.
During his visit, the father of two was invited to visit the capital city Kyiv by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Superhumans Center CEO Olga Rudneva.
At the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II, King Charles’s younger son discussed his mission and gave candid tips on adjusting after military service.
While speaking to military families and paying tribute to them, the Duke stated, "The wives and mothers who keep their loved ones on the straight and narrow—they deserve as much respect as anyone who serves."
"You will feel lost at times, like you lack purpose. But however dark those days are, there is light at the end of the tunnel," he added.
Emphasizing on the importance of sibling and loved ones, Prince Harry noted, "You just need to look for it, because there will always be someone—a mother, father, sibling, friend, or comrade—there to pick you up.”
This statement from Prince Harry came after his elder brother, Prince William, turned his back on him during his recent UK trip.
The Prince of Wales is on non-speaking terms with the Duke of Sussex for years, following the latter’s separation from the British Royal Family.