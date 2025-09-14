Cillian Murphy gets emotional on revisiting '28 Days Later' after 20 years

Cillian Murphy opened up about the emotional experience of revisiting his 28 Days Later character more than two decades after the film’s release.
On the latest Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Peaky Blinder star, having wrapped his work on The Bone Temple, shared his thoughts on returning to the role of Jim.
"I was only in it for a brief period, but it was quite emotional to go back and to think about how b--dy long ago it was," he shared.
The Oppenheimer actor went on to say, "The fact that these films still seem to have retained some relevance and people enjoy it still."
Murphy said it was “so heartening” that 28 Days Later has endured and is still widely discussed “after all these years.”
When the host raised the question of a green light for the third film, Murphy refused to comment on the question directly.
He rather replied, "Listen, if everyone goes and sees the second one, we’re in good shape."
To note, although the Oscar winner did not appear in 28 Years Later, which was released earlier this year, director Danny Boyle has confirmed that Murphy’s character Jim will return in the sequel The Bone Temple — and could also star in a third film if it moves forward.
The Bone Temple is set to release in theaters on January 16, 2026.