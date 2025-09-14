Lily Collins makes glittery comeback to NY Fashion Week after 16 years 

Our gorgeous style icon Emily, AKA Lily Collins, is back at NY Fashion Week with a stunning look.
At the 2025 New York Fashion Week, the Emily in Paris starlet surprised everyone with her jaw-dropping appearance, marking her return to the fashion event after 16 years.
For the glitzy affair, the 36-year-old American actress slipped into luxury brand Calvin Klein’s iconic vintage ensemble, a custom shimmering silver bra top and skirt, channeling her inner Emily Cooper.
The actress completed her look with a white handbag, silver strappy heels, and a few silver rings.
On her Instagram handle, the Inheritance starlet dropped mesmerizing photos of her stunning look with a caption that read, “Get ready with me and @voguemagazine for @calvinklein at NYFW — shot by @gregbackstage…”
Collins, who last attended New York Fashion Week back in 2009, told Vogue, “I haven’t been to NYFW in quite some time, so being back for this show felt extra special.”
“I’ve always loved fashion and the thrill of seeing designers bring bold new visions to the runway. Being here again brought me back to my late teens and early twenties, when I’d stand outside the shows, soaking up the excitement and electricity of it all. Full circle,” she expressed.
Lily Collins’ Emily in Paris is set to release its fifth season on December 18, 2025.