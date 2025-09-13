Lily Collins' dramatic weight loss transformation raises concerns among fans 

Lily Collins has recently caused a stir among her fans after she ended her 15-year fashion week hiatus.
The Emily in Paris starlet made a guest appearance at Calvin Klein's NYFW on Friday, September 12.
For the star-studded event, Collins opted for a sleeveless, feathered two-piece, which she paired with matching heels.
The 36-year-old American actress, who welcomed her first child with her husband, Charlie McDowell, in January 2025, drew attention with her dramatic weight loss transformation.
During the show, she was seen posing alongside the popular Spanish singer, Rosalía, in the front row.
Lily appeared skinny as she displayed her taut abs, sparking buzz among fans online.
Fans reacts to Lily Collins' dramatic weight loss appearance:
As the actress's photos and videos from the event went viral, fans began expressing their concerns on social media, with one fan commenting, "Lily is way too thin."
"I fear Collins will break like Bella Swan in Breaking Down" (slightly thin?)," another wrote.
A third said, "OMG, what's happening to Lily, she's skin and bones."
"Was she always this thin? I don't normally see her in crop tops, so I didn't realise. She's beautiful, but I hope she is okay," a fourth user noted.
This appearance of Lilly comes as she returned to the runway shows after 15 years.
According to media reports, the Inheritance actress last attended the fashion show in 2009.